Granderson is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Granderson has been on the bench for all three games of the series with the Red Sox bringing lefty starters to the hill each time out. The veteran's move to the bench has allowed Anthony Alford to see steady at-bats this weekend in the corner outfield, but Granderson should reclaim a starting role and serve as the Blue Jays' leadoff man in the club's next contest Tuesday against the Mets and ace righty Noah Syndergaard.