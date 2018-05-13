Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Sitting against lefty Sunday
Granderson is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Granderson has been on the bench for all three games of the series with the Red Sox bringing lefty starters to the hill each time out. The veteran's move to the bench has allowed Anthony Alford to see steady at-bats this weekend in the corner outfield, but Granderson should reclaim a starting role and serve as the Blue Jays' leadoff man in the club's next contest Tuesday against the Mets and ace righty Noah Syndergaard.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Out against southpaw•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Back in action Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Available off bench Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Likely to sit next few days•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...