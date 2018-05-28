Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Sitting out Monday
Granderson is out of the lineup Monday against the Red Sox, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
As per usual, Granderson will head to the bench with a left-hander (David Price) on the mound for the opposition. Teoscar Hernandez will handle leadoff duties for the series opener while Russell Martin assumes a spot in the outfield in place of Granderson.
