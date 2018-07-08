Granderson is out of the lineup Sunday against the Yankees.

Granderson typically serves as the Blue Jays' leadoff man against right-handed pitching, but he'll surrender those duties to Teoscar Hernandez in the series finale as manager John Gibbons gives the veteran outfielder a rest. The 37-year-old had started each of the past six games for Toronto, going 5-for-23 with three doubles and three walks.