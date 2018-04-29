Granderson is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Granderson has been a mainstay on the bench all season against southpaws, so it's no surprise that he'll ride the pine Sunday with lefty Martin Perez twirling for the Rangers. Randal Grichuk replaces Granderson in right field, batting eighth in the series finale.

