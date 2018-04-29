Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Takes seat versus lefty
Granderson is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Granderson has been a mainstay on the bench all season against southpaws, so it's no surprise that he'll ride the pine Sunday with lefty Martin Perez twirling for the Rangers. Randal Grichuk replaces Granderson in right field, batting eighth in the series finale.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Sits again Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Out against southpaw•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Out of lineup against southpaw•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Day off Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson: Hits grand slam in win•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...