Taylor was named Sunday as one of the players heading to Toronto in the July 28 trade that sent infielder Eric Sogard to Tampa Bay, George Miller of mlbtraderumors.com reports.

Taylor is a former fourth-round pick by the Diamondbacks in the 2016 draft. He was sent to the Rays in 2017 in an exchange for Brad Boxberger. He had been with the Rays' Double-A affiliate across the last two seasons and has posted a 2.53 ERA to go along with 90 strikeouts across 78.3 innings. Taylor, however, has not pitched since May after being shut down with elbow pain and Tommy John surgery is not out of the question if he were to suffer any kind of setback. If his rehab does go as planned, he should be good to go to pitch for the Blue Jays come Spring Training time.