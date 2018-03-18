Blue Jays' D.J. Davis: Headed to minor-league camp
Davis was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Davis didn't appear in any games for Toronto this spring. Davis hit .258/.331/.325 over 112 games at High-A Dunedin last season. He'll likely open the upcoming campaign with Dunedin or Double-A New Hampshire.
