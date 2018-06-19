The Blue Jays released Davis earlier in June, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

The 17th overall pick of the 2012 first-year player draft, Davis never made it to the Double-A level, as he had stalled out at High-A Dunedin over parts of the past three seasons. His pedigree should be enough to earn him a look from another organization, but as a 23-year-old with a career .242/.315/.348 line in the minors, Davis' career could be on life support.

