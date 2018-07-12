Pompey (thumb) was activated from the 7-day disabled list at Triple-A Buffalo and assigned to Double-A New Hampshire on Thursday.

Though he's now healthy after a two-game rehab stint with the Blue Jays' rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate, Pompey will move to the Eastern League in what's expected to be only a temporary stay. The 25-year-old has slashed .275/.321/.507 over 80 plate appearances at Triple-A and has already earned a pair of callups to the majors this season, seeing action in five games for the Blue Jays.