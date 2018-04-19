Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Back from DL, optioned to minors
Pompey (wrist) was activated from the 10-day disabled list on Thursday and optioned to Triple-A Buffalo, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
Pompey has been sidelined all season with a right wrist sprain, but he's back to full health after appearing in four minor-league rehab games with no issue, going 6-for-15 (.400). As expected, he'll report to the minors where he'll continue to get his legs under him while working as organizational outfield depth.
