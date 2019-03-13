Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Back in action
Pompey (knee) is in the lineup for Wednesday's spring game against the Orioles, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Pompey has not played since fouling a ball off his knee last Friday, but he is ready to return to action after taking a few days to rest and recover. Pompey will play right field and hit leadoff in Wednesday's contest.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Knee injury not concerning•
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Slaps pair of doubles•
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Getting extended look in spring•
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Suspension over•
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Suspended following altercation with manager•
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Back up in Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
All-H2H and All-Roto teams
Good players are good across all formats, but these 30 have specific qualities that make the...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, top sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
What can pitching projections tell us?
Aaron Sauceda digs into the numbers to show how much we can learn from last year's numbers,...
-
Late-round cost, first-round potential
Finding value in the late rounds is the best way to ensure you're going to build the best team...
-
10-team AL-only Roto mock
Heath Cummings experiments with starting pitcher-pitcher and discusses the advantages and...