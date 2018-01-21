Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Back to full strength
Pompey is fully recovered from the knee injury he suffered last season, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Pompey failed to make a big-league appearance and suited up in just 13 minor-league games last year as his campaign was derailed by an early-season concussion followed by a knee injury during his rehab assignment. After an offseason to recover, the outfielder recently stated that he's completely over both ailments and should enter the 2018 season with a clean bill of health. He'll compete for a reserve outfield role in spring training, but following the team's acquisitions of Curtis Granderson and Randal Grichuk, it seems likely that Pompey will begin the year with Triple-A Buffalo.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Reinstated from disabled list•
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Hits another roadblock in rehab•
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Suffers potential setback in rehab game•
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Will move rehab assignment to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Set for rehab assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Back in game action•
-
Sleepers 1.0: Dozen value targets
Heath Cummings offers 12 sleepers who look like they'll be undervalued in Fantasy Baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 1.0
Relief pitcher is its own animal, valued mostly for its impact in one category. Scott White...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 1.0
The way the starting pitcher role has evolved over the last five years, the delineation between...
-
Outfield Tiers 1.0
Outfield is a monstrous position with monstrous tiers that work differently than they do in...
-
Risky pitchers, old guys headline busts
Heath Cummings says you shouldn't chase career years, and walks you through his other types...
-
Third Base Tiers 1.0
Third base is strong at the top, but is it as deep in the middle? Scott White looks at the...