Pompey is fully recovered from the knee injury he suffered last season, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Pompey failed to make a big-league appearance and suited up in just 13 minor-league games last year as his campaign was derailed by an early-season concussion followed by a knee injury during his rehab assignment. After an offseason to recover, the outfielder recently stated that he's completely over both ailments and should enter the 2018 season with a clean bill of health. He'll compete for a reserve outfield role in spring training, but following the team's acquisitions of Curtis Granderson and Randal Grichuk, it seems likely that Pompey will begin the year with Triple-A Buffalo.