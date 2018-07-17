Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Back up in Triple-A
Pompey was transferred to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.
Pompey had been with Double-A New Hampshire for a few games after returning from a thumb injury and is now back at the level at which he's spent most of the year. The outfielder has a solid .275/.321/.507 slash line with Buffalo and has gotten into five games at the major-league level. He has a good shot to earn more big-league playing time in the second half, especially with the Blue Jays effectively out of the playoff picture.
