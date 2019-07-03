Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Begins rehab assignment
Pompey (concussion) will begin a rehab assignment Wednesday in the Gulf Coast League, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
He will be the designated hitter, playing in his first game of the year after suffering a concussion in spring training. Given the amount of time he has missed, it would not be surprising if this rehab assingment lasted weeks, not days. Pompey does not have any minor-league options remaining, so he will need to join the active roster when activated.
