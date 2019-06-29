Pompey (concussion) could be ready to play in games next week, Alexis Brudnicki of MLB.com reports.

Pompey has been sidelined since being diagnosed with a concussion in late March, but he is in the final stages of his recovery, and could begin a rehab assignment soon. Pompey could be an option in center field for the Blue Jays once he is back in playing shape, as Toronto has been using Teoscar Hernandez and Randal Grichuk -- two options better suited for corner spots -- to fill the spot of late.