Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Diagnosed with concussion
Pompey was diagnosed with a concussion Friday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Pompey suffered the injury when he hit his head on some bats in his locker Thursday. It's difficult to guess how long a concussion will keep any player out, but Pompey has had concussions in his past, so the Blue Jays are likely to take a careful approach.
