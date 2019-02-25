Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Getting extended look in spring
Pompey started in center field in Sunday's 9-8 exhibition loss to the Orioles and went 2-for-3 with a home run and stolen base.
Pompey has been included in both of the Blue Jays' first two lineups of the Grapefruit League slate. The outfielder is out of minor-league options and hasn't received more than 400 plate appearances in any of the past three seasons while contending with a variety of injuries, giving the Blue Jays some extra incentive to take a long look at him this spring. Even if Pompey performs well enough to earn a spot on Toronto's Opening Day roster, the switch-hitting 26-year-old will most likely be in line for a reserve gig.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Suspension over•
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Suspended following altercation with manager•
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Back up in Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Activated from 7-day DL•
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Suffers torn ligament in left thumb•
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Returned to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball pitching prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Spring Notes: Yankees 1B battle heats up
From Clayton Kershaw's health to Madison Bumgarner's bad outing to Jung Ho Kang's two homer...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
AL-only Rotisserie auction
Aces, steals and saves all came at a premium in this deepest in formats. Scott White reflects...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...