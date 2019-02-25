Pompey started in center field in Sunday's 9-8 exhibition loss to the Orioles and went 2-for-3 with a home run and stolen base.

Pompey has been included in both of the Blue Jays' first two lineups of the Grapefruit League slate. The outfielder is out of minor-league options and hasn't received more than 400 plate appearances in any of the past three seasons while contending with a variety of injuries, giving the Blue Jays some extra incentive to take a long look at him this spring. Even if Pompey performs well enough to earn a spot on Toronto's Opening Day roster, the switch-hitting 26-year-old will most likely be in line for a reserve gig.