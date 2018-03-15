Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Health slowly improving
Pompey (wrist) was able to throw from 60 feet Thursday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Pompey stated that his wrist is starting to feel better, and the fact that he threw from 60 is positive news. Expect the Blue Jays to ease him along so as not to aggravate the injury any further. There's no need to rush him back, as Pompey is set to begin the regular season at Triple-A Buffalo anyway.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Undergoing CT scan•
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Scratched Sunday with sore wrist•
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Back to full strength•
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Reinstated from disabled list•
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Hits another roadblock in rehab•
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Suffers potential setback in rehab game•
-
Strategies for each format
Heath Cummings dreams about the perfect draft for him in all three of the major formats.
-
Podcast: Tips for the first two rounds
We’ll help your draft get off to a great start as we discuss our strategies for the first two...
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
A lot has changed since our last look at the NL side of the player pool. Scott White and company...
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...