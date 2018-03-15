Pompey (wrist) was able to throw from 60 feet Thursday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Pompey stated that his wrist is starting to feel better, and the fact that he threw from 60 is positive news. Expect the Blue Jays to ease him along so as not to aggravate the injury any further. There's no need to rush him back, as Pompey is set to begin the regular season at Triple-A Buffalo anyway.