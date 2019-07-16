Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Hitless in first game at Triple-A
Pompey (concussion) went 0-for-4 with an RBI and a strikeout in his first rehab game with Triple-A Buffalo on Monday.
Pompey was moved up to Buffalo as a part of the next step in his rehab assignment. The 26-year-old has had an unfortunate history of concussions over the years and is currently battling back from his latest one, which he suffered in spring training. In his four prior stints with the Blue Jays, he only surpassed 100 plate appearances once and failed to hit better than .230 in three out of his four seasons. Pompey, who is now out of minor-league options, will be deep on the outfield depth chart, if he's not DFA'd immediately upon activation.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Could play in games next week•
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Reevaluation coming soon•
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: No baseball activities•
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Moves to IL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
With the All-Star break behind us, the window for recovery is closing for a number of big-name...
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...