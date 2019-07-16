Pompey (concussion) went 0-for-4 with an RBI and a strikeout in his first rehab game with Triple-A Buffalo on Monday.

Pompey was moved up to Buffalo as a part of the next step in his rehab assignment. The 26-year-old has had an unfortunate history of concussions over the years and is currently battling back from his latest one, which he suffered in spring training. In his four prior stints with the Blue Jays, he only surpassed 100 plate appearances once and failed to hit better than .230 in three out of his four seasons. Pompey, who is now out of minor-league options, will be deep on the outfield depth chart, if he's not DFA'd immediately upon activation.