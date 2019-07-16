Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Hitless in Triple-A debut
Pompey (concussion) went 0-for-4 with an RBI and a strikeout in his first appearance for Triple-A Buffalo on Monday.
Pompey was moved up to Triple-A Buffalo as a part of the next step in his rehab assignment. The 26-year-old has had an unfortunate history of concussions over the years and is currently battling back from his latest one which he suffered in spring training. Pompey, who is now out of minor-league options, is required to join the 40-man roster once he's activated. However, don't expect him to receive any guaranteed playing time at the big-league level. In his four prior stints with the Blue Jays, he only surpassed 100 plate appearances once and failed to eclipse hitting .230 in three out of his four seasons. He will be deep on the outfield depth chart and figures to only see any game action as a pinch hitter.
