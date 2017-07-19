Pompey (knee) had his rehab assignment paused again Tuesday after not appearing with Triple-A Buffalo in 10 days, Ben Wagner of the Buffalo Bisons Radio Network reports.

Pompey managed to get back on track July 4, but it seems like his knee continues to be an issue. No word has come forth as to how soon he'll get back in the swing of things, although given how many roadblocks he's hit thus far and how long it's been since he's appeared in game action, he very well could require a longer rehab stint than other players with a similar injury.