Manager Charlie Montoyo said that Pompey should rejoin the Blue Jays' Grapefruit League lineup Wednesday versus the Orioles or Thursday versus the Yankees, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

Per Keegan Matheson of TheScore.com, Pompey has been dealing with some knee soreness since Friday, when he fouled a ball off himself. Montoyo's comments suggest the injury isn't anything major, so if Pompey plays within the next two days as expected, he should keep himself in the mix for an Opening Day bench gig with the big club.