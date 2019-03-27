The Blue Jays placed Pompey (concussion) on the 7-day injured list Monday.

Pompey is eligible to come off the IL early next week, but his history of head injuries makes it unlikely that he'll be ready to return in the minimum amount of time. Once Pompey is free of symptoms, he'll likely require a minor-league rehab assignment before the Blue Jays are comfortable activating him.

