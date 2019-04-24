Pompey (concussion) has yet to resume baseball activities, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Pompey has participated in some other light work, but apparently still has a long way to go in his recovery. The 26-year-old won't be eligible to return from the 60-day injured list for another month, so there's no reason to rush in his return from the concussion.

