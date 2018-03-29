Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Placed on 10-day DL
Pompey (wrist) was placed on the 10-day DL on Thursday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
The last news on Pompey was that he was dealing with a condition in his right wrist known as carpal boss and would need surgery next offseason, however, the Blue Jays are simply labeling it as a right wrist sprain for now. It's unclear when he will be ready to come off the DL, but he may be optioned to Triple-A once healthy.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Expected to need offseason surgery•
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Health slowly improving•
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Undergoing CT scan•
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Scratched Sunday with sore wrist•
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Back to full strength•
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Reinstated from disabled list•
-
Opening Day Live Chat
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...