Pompey (wrist) was placed on the 10-day DL on Thursday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

The last news on Pompey was that he was dealing with a condition in his right wrist known as carpal boss and would need surgery next offseason, however, the Blue Jays are simply labeling it as a right wrist sprain for now. It's unclear when he will be ready to come off the DL, but he may be optioned to Triple-A once healthy.