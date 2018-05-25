Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Recalled from minors
Pompey was called up to the big leagues from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Pompey will join the major-league squad after Deck McGuire was demoted to Triple-A. The 25-year-old outfielder has appeared in five game for the Blue Jays this season, going 2-for-10 with six strikeouts. Pompey figures to fall into a bench role during this stint with Toronto.
