Pompey's (concussion) rehab assignment expires Monday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Pompey has been sidelined all season while working his way back from his latest concussion. The outfielder is out of options, so the Blue Jays must add him to their 40-man roster or make a move with him (designate for assignment or trade) once his rehab window expires Monday. Across 14 rehab games, Pompey is slashing .244/.327/.311 with five RBI and a stolen base.

