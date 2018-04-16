Pompey (wrist) hit a two-run home run and a single in two plate appearances Sunday during a rehab game with High-A Dunedin before the contest was suspended due to rain, John Lott of The Athletic Toronto reports.

Pompey has now appeared in three rehab games for the Blue Jays' Florida State League affiliate and should soon test himself against higher-level competition, assuming his right wrist presents no further complications. Once Pompey's 20-day rehab window expires, the Blue Jays will have to activate him from the 10-day disabled list. It's expected that he'll be optioned to Triple-A Buffalo immediately after his activation.