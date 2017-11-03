Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Reinstated from disabled list
Pompey was taken off the 60-day DL on Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Pompey only played in eight big-league games in 2017, and wound up suffering what would become a season-ending knee injury during a rehab stint while in concussion protocol. Looking ahead, the 24-year-old should be fully recovered and ready to go for spring training.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Hits another roadblock in rehab•
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Suffers potential setback in rehab game•
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Will move rehab assignment to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Set for rehab assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Back in game action•
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Moved to 60-day disabled list•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...