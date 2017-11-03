Pompey was taken off the 60-day DL on Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Pompey only played in eight big-league games in 2017, and wound up suffering what would become a season-ending knee injury during a rehab stint while in concussion protocol. Looking ahead, the 24-year-old should be fully recovered and ready to go for spring training.

