Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Returned to minors
Pompey was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday.
Pompey will head back to the minors after failing to appear in a game during his one-day stay with the Blue Jays. The 25-year-old will continue to serve as organizational outfield depth. He's hitting .258/.310/.500 with four homers and five stolen bases in 16 games with the Bisons this season.
