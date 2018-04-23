Pompey went 2-for-5 with a double and a stolen base for Triple-A Buffalo in its 6-1 loss to Norfolk on Sunday.

Pompey has recorded at least one steal -- and four total -- in each of his three games with Buffalo since being simultaneously activated from the 10-day disabled list and optioned to the affiliate. With 159 career steals in the minors and an 81.1 success rate, Pompey would make for an intriguing source of cheap speed if he can eventually find regular at-bats in the majors, but it seems unlikely that he'll receive a long look with the big club anytime soon. Pompey has hit a collective .222/.291/.385 across multiple stints with Toronto since 2014 and missed most of the 2017 campaign while recovering from a concussion and knee injury.