Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Scratched from lineup
Pompey was scratched from Thursday's lineup against the Phillies due to an apparent head injury, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
Pompey is being evaluated after bumping his head on some bats that were sitting on top of his locker. The outfielder has a history of concussion problems, so the Blue Jays figure to proceed cautiously with him.
