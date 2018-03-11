Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Scratched Sunday with sore wrist
The Blue Jays scratched Pompey from their Grapefruit League lineup Sunday against the Pirates with a sore right wrist, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Pompey is being labeled as day-to-day with the injury, but with the regular season less than three weeks away, the outfielder's hopes of winning an Opening Day roster spot with Toronto may be over. A once-promising prospect who rose quickly through the Blue Jays' farm system, Pompey's development has been derailed the past two seasons due to health issues. He only played in 13 minor-leagues contests in 2017 while missing time due to a concussion and a knee injury.
