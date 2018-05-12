Pompey was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday.

Pompey appeared in five games after joining the Blue Jays last week, going 2-for-10 with a pair of singles and six strikeouts during his limited opportunity with the big-league club. He will return to the Triple-A level in order to receive everyday at-bats. Expect to see him back in the majors later on this season. In a corresponding move, Toronto added Gio Urshela to the active roster.