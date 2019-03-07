Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Slaps pair of doubles
Pompey went 2-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI, and a run scored Wednesday against the Phillies.
Operating as the leadoff man, Pompey led the charge for the Blue Jays, plating a team-high three runs while collecting his first two doubles of spring. The 26-year-old, who is vying for a spot on the Opening Day roster as a reserve outfielder, is now 6-for-19 (.316) with a homer and stolen base through six Grapefruit League games.
