Pompey went 2-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI, and a run scored Wednesday against the Phillies.

Operating as the leadoff man, Pompey led the charge for the Blue Jays, plating a team-high three runs while collecting his first two doubles of spring. The 26-year-old, who is vying for a spot on the Opening Day roster as a reserve outfielder, is now 6-for-19 (.316) with a homer and stolen base through six Grapefruit League games.