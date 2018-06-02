Pompey suffered a torn ligament in his left thumb and will have his hand immobilized for three weeks, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Pompey has played well at Triple-A this season, posting a .275/.321/.507 batting line with four homers and six steals while holding his strikeout rate to a manageable 26.3 percent. His brief taste of the majors didn't go as well and he's now sidelined for an extended period of time due to injury, lessening his chances of impacting the Blue Jays' major-league squad in the near future.