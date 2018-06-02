Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Suffers torn ligament in left thumb
Pompey suffered a torn ligament in his left thumb and will have his hand immobilized for three weeks, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Pompey has played well at Triple-A this season, posting a .275/.321/.507 batting line with four homers and six steals while holding his strikeout rate to a manageable 26.3 percent. His brief taste of the majors didn't go as well and he's now sidelined for an extended period of time due to injury, lessening his chances of impacting the Blue Jays' major-league squad in the near future.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Returned to minors•
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Recalled from minors•
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Sent back to Buffalo•
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: To join Blue Jays on Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Running wild at Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Dalton Pompey: Back from DL, optioned to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...