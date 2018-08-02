Pompey was suspended after getting into a heated argument with Triple-A manager Bobby Meacham on Saturday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Pompey's suspension is expected to come to an end within the next few days, but the incident won't bode well for his future with Toronto. Pompey was banished to the minors July 17 after appearing in just five games with the big club in 2018.