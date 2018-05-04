Pompey will be called up from Triple-A Buffalo prior to Friday's game in Tampa Bay, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Pompey was hitting .244/.313/.366 with one home run, five RBI and five stolen bases during 10 games with Triple-A Buffalo this season. The 25-year-old spent most of spring training and the first few weeks of the season on the disabled list due to a right wrist sprain, but he hasn't experienced any problems since returning. Expect him to be utilized out of a reserve role in the outfield.