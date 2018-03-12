Pompey said that he'll undergo a CT scan Monday on his sore right wrist, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The scan may be precautionary more than anything, as Pompey indicated that he only expects to rest for the next couple of days before the Blue Jays reexamine his situation. Pompey also added that he first aggravated the injury in a March 7 game against the Tigers and noticed that he lost strength in his grip, prompting the team to scratch him from its Grapefruit League lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates. Assuming the wrist issue doesn't morph into a bigger concern, Pompey is expected to open the campaign with Triple-A Buffalo.