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Blue Jays' Dameury Pena: Goes to Jays at deadline

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Twins traded Pena, Dasan Hill, John Klein and $250K in international cap space to the Blue Jays on Monday in exchange for Jeff Hoffman, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Pena is an undersized (5-foot-10, 150 pounds) second baseman known for his bat-to-ball ability. He is slashing .300/.373/.362 with one home run, 20 steals and more walks (9.1 BB%) than strikeouts (7.0 K%) in 83 games across Single-A and High-A. Pena was more productive in a repeat of Single-A (114 wRC+) than at the more age-appropriate High-A (71 wRC+).

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