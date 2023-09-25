Palmegiani will play for the Surprise Saguaros this year in the Arizona Fall League.

A 23-year-old corner infielder whom the Blue Jays selected in the 14th round of the 2021 draft, Palmegiani hit .249 with 19 home runs in 108 games for Double-A New Hampshire before getting promoted to Triple-A Buffalo on Sept. 1. From there, Palmegiani hit .284 with four home runs and 28 strikeouts in 20 games to close the year. Matt Chapman is a free agent this offseason, but Orelvis Martinez is likely ahead of Palmegiani in the internal pecking order for opportunities at the hot corner.