Blue Jays' Daniel Guerra: Rehabbing elbow injury

High-A Vancouver sent Guerra (elbow strain) on a rehab assignment in the Florida Gulf Coast League, Geoff Pontes of Baseball America reports.

Guerra last pitched for Vancouver on June 9 before missing a month with the ominous injury. The 22-year-old righty gave up one run on one hit and one walk while striking out four in 2.2 innings in the FCL on July 10 and he has yet to make a second rehab appearance as of July 20. Guerra put himself on the dynasty map with a 3.17 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 73 strikeouts in 54 innings in the Northwest League prior to the injury.