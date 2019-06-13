Blue Jays' Daniel Hudson: Earns first save
Hudson allowed only one walk and struck out three across 1.1 innings to earn the save Wednesday against the Orioles.
Hudson entered the game with two outs in the eighth inning after a collection of Blue Jays relievers -- including announced temporary closer Joe Biagini -- allowed the Orioles to score six runs. However, he ended the rally quickly, whiffing Hanser Alberto on four pitches. Hudson got off to shaky start in the ninth inning, walking the leadoff batter and hitting the second batter he faced but went on to retire three consecutive batters to earn his first save since the 2016 season. Ken Giles (elbow) is only expected to be sidelined for a short time, though Hudson may work his way into the saves picture in the meantime.
