Hudson allowed one run on two hits and a walk in 1.1 innings against the Yankees on Saturday but escaped with his second save of the season. He struck out one batter.

Hudson allowed the Yankees' only run of the game, but after Aaron Judge's RBI single, Hudson rebounded to strike out Luke Voit looking. Afterward, manager Charlie Montoyo told Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca that regular closer Ken Giles is dealing with nerve inflammation in his elbow and is day-to-day.