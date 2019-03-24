Hudson will sign a major-league deal with the Blue Jays on Sunday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Hudson was released by the Angels on Friday after joining the team on a minor-league deal in February. The 32-year-old had a 4.11 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 44:18 K:BB over 46 innings with the Dodgers last season and figures to serve in a middle relief role with the Blue Jays.

