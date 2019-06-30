Blue Jays' Daniel Hudson: Nabs win after blowing save
Hudson (5-2) was charged with the blown save Saturday against the Royals but still earned the win after giving up one run on one hit during the ninth inning. He had one strikeout and one walk.
Hudson allowed a single and a walk to start the inning, and the Royals scratched across the tying run with a sacrifice bunt and sacrifice fly. According to Laura Armstrong of the Toronto Star, manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to avoid using closer Ken Giles after he threw 17 pitches Friday fresh off the injured list, though Hudson was unable to take advantage to grab his second save of the year. Hudson has otherwise been a fairly reliable option for the Blue Jays with a 2.92 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 38:19 K:BB over 37 innings.
