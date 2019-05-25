Hudson (3-2) took the loss Friday against the Padres, allowing three runs (two earned) on a hit and a walk in one inning of relief.

Entering a 3-3 tie in the eighth inning, Hudson walked Manny Machado with one out then got Eric Hosmer to ground weakly back to the mound for what should have been an inning-ending double play. Instead, the right-hander fired wide of second base to put runners on the corners, then served up a homer to Hunter Renfroe to put the game out of reach. Hudson now has a mediocre 4.18 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 21:13 K:BB through 23.2 innings with the Jays, but he'll likely continue to see some high-leverage work by default in a bullpen that lacks established, effective options.