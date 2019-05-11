Hudson gave up a run on two hits and struck out one across one inning Friday against the White Sox.

Hudson wasn't able to shut down the White Sox as the Blue Jays had hoped, but Toronto was able to put up three runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning. Hudson owns a 3.93 ERA with 17 punchouts over 18.1 frames in 2019 following his latest outing.

