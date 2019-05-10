Hudson will be used as an opener Friday against the White Sox, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Scheduled starter Clay Buchholz was scratched with a lat strain earlier in the day, and the Blue Jays didn't have time to call up a proper starter. Hudson will pitch first for Toronto but hasn't gotten more than five outs in any of his appearances this season, so he's unlikely to last much longer than that Friday.