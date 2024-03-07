Vogelbach is making a strong push for a spot on the Opening Day roster, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

The 31-year-old signed an NRI deal in February with Toronto, and an early-spring homer off Gerrit Cole served as a reminder of what Vogelbach can provide to the club off the bench. Meanwhile, his main competition for a role as a left-handed DH and pinch-hitter, Spencer Horwitz, is still looking for his first hit of the spring through six games. After a rough start to the 2023 campaign with the Mets, Vogelbach rebounded to slash .245/.344/.481 after the All-Star break with eight home runs in 122 plate appearances.