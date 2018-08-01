Barnes (knee) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Wednesday's game against Oakland, Mike Wilner of BlueJaysTalk reports.

Barnes will return to Toronto's bullpen after being placed on the DL in late June with left knee tendinitis. He was able to pitch in three minor-league games while on a rehab assignment and didn't experience any problems, so expect him to be available immediately. Across 32 appearances this year, he's logged a 4.60 ERA and 1.60 WHIP.