Blue Jays' Danny Barnes: Activated from DL
Barnes (knee) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Wednesday's game against Oakland, Mike Wilner of BlueJaysTalk reports.
Barnes will return to Toronto's bullpen after being placed on the DL in late June with left knee tendinitis. He was able to pitch in three minor-league games while on a rehab assignment and didn't experience any problems, so expect him to be available immediately. Across 32 appearances this year, he's logged a 4.60 ERA and 1.60 WHIP.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Danny Barnes: Embarks on rehab assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Barnes: Set to throw live batting practice•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Barnes: Throws off mound Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Barnes: Sent to DL•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Barnes: Optioned to Triple-A Buffalo•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Barnes: Brought up from Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...